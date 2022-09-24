Hoshiarpur: One person was killed while at least two others were injured after an explosion took place at an oxygen plant near Nasrala in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Saturday. According to primary information, a liquid nitrogen gas cylinder exploded as it was being filled at factory premises.

Officials from the Nasrala Police Station subsequently reached the factory, identified as JK Enterprises. The deceased has been identified as a migrant worker. Speaking about the incident, Hoshiarpur SP (Investigation) Manpreet Singh Dhillon said a forensic team had been called in from Chandigarh to carry out an investigation.