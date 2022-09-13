Amritsar: A hoax bomb threat was traced back to a student of a private school in Punjab's Amritsar on Tuesday. The threat message that arrived on Monday, September 12, threatened to blow up the school using C4 charges, informed ADCP Police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the threat was made by two students from the school from the phone belonging to the father of one among the duo. It was subsequently learned that the two planned the hoax to postpone the impending mathematics examination supposed to take place on September 16.

An FIR has been registered under sections 262, 506 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code, the police official said. While one student has been arrested, another is still at large, Bhullar noted.

A similar incident was reported on September 8 at another school in the city, after three students were found to have sent a message to the school's principal from a fake Instagram ID using Google translate to convey the message in both English and Urdu.