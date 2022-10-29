Amritsar (Punjab): Something similar to the Bollywood flick 'Udta Punjab's' opening scene of drugs being slingshot to India from across the border happened in the state on Friday.

A consignment of drugs was recovered in a field near the Attari border in Amritsar during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. On Friday evening, a farmer went to circle his fields at night and found a taped packet in the field. After this, the BSF team reached the spot and took possession of the consignment.

As per the inputs received, the consignment weighed by the BSF was found to be about 1 kg of heroin. The value of the exported consignment in the international market is said to be Rs 7 crore. Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was dropped by Pakistani smugglers via drone. Currently, the consignment has been taken into possession and sent to the lab for testing.

Earlier this month, several incidents of Pakistani drones carrying narcotics were reported from the border state. On October 18, Pakistani drone carrying suspected narcotics was shot down by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Amritsar. The incident took place in Chhana village of the district.

It was the third such incident that week at the Punjab front. “Troops of 183rd battalion deployed at border heard buzzing sound of suspected flying object/drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area falling near Chhana village in Amritsar district,” a BSF spokesperson had said about the incident.

“As per drill, the troops tried to intercept the suspected flying object by firing. Bullet hit the drone due to which it fell down on the ground,” the spokesperson said. A quadcopter carrying about 2.5 kgs of suspected narcotics was later recovered from the incident area, he said.

On October 16, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) carrying drugs was similarly neutralised at this front. During the intervening night of October 13-14, the BSF had shot down another quadcopter Pakistani drone in Gurdaspur sector of Punjab.