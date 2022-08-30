Chandigarh: A petition was filed against AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra by his second wife Gurpreet Kaur in the High Court. After hearing the plea, the High Court ordered the arrest of MLA Harmeet Singh, his nephew and security guards, including SSP of Mohali, SHO and DGP of Zirakpur, and served a notice on him in that regard. According to reports, the High Court has issued instructions to the Punjab government to ensure the safety of the petitioner.

Levelling serious allegations against AAP MLA Gurpreet Kaur lodged a complaint with the police alleging that she had been receiving death threats from Harmeet Singh and his nephew. She alleged that she was physically and mentally abused and SSP Mohali refused to take her complaint. She also complained that Harmeeet Singh had tricked her into marrying him and later started beating her up. The High Court has issued directions to the Punjab government to ensure the safety of the petitioner.