Chandigarh: In a big setback to Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who has been booked under the NDPS Act., the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the case.

The dismissal raises doubts over Majithia filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. Nominations for the Punjab elections begin from tomorrow and will continue till February 1. The court on January 10 had granted interim protection to Majithia from the arrest in the matter while directing him to join the investigation on January 12. The court had extended the interim protection on January 18.

Majithia's counsel Asrhdeep Singh Cheema said the court of Justice Lisa Gill dismissed the anticipatory bail plea. Cheema said the high court was requested to extend the interim protection for seven days for moving the Supreme Court. However, the counsel said the detailed order is awaited.

Majithia has been accused of aiding and abetting Canadian drug smuggler Satpreet Satta. Majithia has further been accused of taking drug money for election campaigning.

Majithia was booked under sections 25 (punishment for allowing one's premises for its use for the commission of an offence), 27A (for financing sale, purchase, production, manufacture, possession, transportation, use or consumption, import and export or any act pertaining to narcotics) and 29 (abetting or plotting an offence) of the NDPS Act.

However, the Akali Dal has maintained that Majithia is being targeted as part of a political vendetta.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has welcomed the court's decision to dismiss Majithia's bail. Channi said that action against Majithia was taken as per the law, and anyone promoting the drug menace in the state will have to suffer the consequences.

Sukhbir Badal, President of Shiromani Akali Dal, has targetted DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyay over the issue, calling the case against Majithia a conspiracy. Badal claimed that Majithia was being made target due to political rivalry. Majithia is the brother-in-law of Sukhbir Badal and the brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Bikram Majithia, a veteran leader of the Akali Dal and a former minister in the Punjab government, was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year. The former Punjab minister was booked on the basis of a 2018 report of a probe into a drugs racket operating in the state. The report was filed by the anti-drug special task force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018. The 49-page FIR in the matter was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station.

