Chandigarh: The groundwater of Punjab is made up of five rivers. Recently it is becoming increasingly toxic. Hence , the Department of Water Resources has issued an advisory to the public not to use the water discharged from Harike Headworks into various canals for drinking as it is toxic.

The advisory stated that 'AAP is informed that the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the operation of harike headworks has been set up by Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to prevent polluted water from flowing into the canals.'

Hence in this regard, a meeting had been held on May 16 for review. During the meeting, the results of the saplings test conducted by the Punjab Pollution Control Board and the State of Rajasthan showed that in the present situation the water reaching the Harike headworks could only be used for irrigation.

Moreover, the State of Rajasthan also repeatedly demanded the release of water for irrigation purposes as there is a high demand for water in Biraner Canal and its dependent areas. So it was decided to release water for this purpose. Rajasthan government then issued a statement stating that this water will be used exclusively for irrigation and advised not to drink the water in the area dependent on Bikaner Canal.

The statement stated that "You are directed to use the water flowing through the Ferozepur feeder in different areas in the state of Punjab only for irrigation and for the time being this water should not be used for drinking."