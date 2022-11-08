Chandigarh: November 8, 2022 marks the 553rd birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev. As per modern historians, Guru Nanak Ji was born on 15th April 1469 and according to the Nanakshahi calendar on the Punya day of Cuttack month. He was born in a Hindu family of Kalyan Ji, known as Mehta Kalu and Mata Tripta Devi at Talwandi village on the banks of the Ravi River in Pakistan.

His birthday is celebrated as Prakash Purab. According to Sikh belief, Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji had divine powers right since childhood and learned a lot from his sister Babe Nanaki. It is said that Guru Nanak's father once gave him Rs 20 and asked him to buy some merchandise and sell it off for some profit. As Guru Nanak set off for the journey with Bhai Mardana ji, they passed through a village where people were starving due to a shortage of food compounded by a disease outbreak.

Guru Nanak, who was asked by his father to do some business with the money, instead brought food and water for the starving villagers and termed it 'Sacha sauda' (true bargain). The practice has been followed as the Sikh 'langar' by Guru Nanak's followers centuries down the line. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was married to Bibi Sulakhni, a resident of Gurdaspur at the age of 16.

The couple had two sons, Baba Sri Chand and Baba Lakhmi Chand. After the birth of the sons, Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji accompanied by Bhai Mardana, Lahna ji, Bhai Bala and Bhai Ramdas went on long pilgrimages which continued till the year 1521 and traveled to many places in India, Afghanistan and Arabia. He preached against social evils and came to be considered a great social reformer.

Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji specifically opposed idolatry and orthodox thought. He preached that God needs to be found not in idols but in our own minds. He spent his last days at Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan and on 22nd September 1539 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji left for heavenly abode and passed the throne to Bhai Lehna who is considered as the second Guru Sahib Angad Dev Ji.

Sikhs continue to follow the three basic principles of 'Naam Japo Kirat Karo Te Vande Chhako' (Chant the name of God, strive hard and share) preached by Guru Nanak ji. Guru Nanak Dev ji forbade discrimination and believed that social division is man-made. He said that a person's caste is made by his work. Guru Nanak ji also preached to stay away from the five vices of lust, anger, greed, infatuation and pride.

He said that the love of money becomes an obstacle in the way of salvation and said that social disorders do not allow the realization of truth. He also highlighted the importance of having a Guru (teacher) in one's life. He had said that knowledge is not attained by pilgrimage, deeds etc., but it can be attained only with heart, meditation and soul and no one can see the way without Guru.