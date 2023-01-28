Bhatinda (Punjab): Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim, recently released on parole, will hold an online Satsang with his followers on Sunday. He will hold the online Satsang from the Dera in Uttar Pradesh.

The event is being organized on the occasion of the incarnation day of Dera Sacha Sauda founder Shah Satnamji Maharaj which will be celebrated in Dera Salabatpura by the followers.

Preparations are in full swing at the Dera Salabatpura, the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda in Punjab, Dera officials said. They also said that there There is a lot of excitement among the followers over the event.

Heavy security arrangements have been made in view of the event to prevent any untoward incident. Police sources said that The online satsang was last held in November 22 at the headquarters Dera Salabatpura in Punjab.

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief granted a 40-day parole in January. Dera chief's last 40-day parole had ended on November 25 last year. He had gone to his Barnawa ashram in Uttar Pradesh after his release on October 14.

Earlier, Haryana Jails Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, while commenting on the Dera chief's fresh parole plea, had said the latter had filed an application seeking a 40-day parole which had been forwarded to the Rohtak divisional commissioner.

During his parole period, the Dera chief is also likely to attend the birth anniversary event of former Dera chief Shah Satnam Singh on January 25, sources said. During his previous parole period in October-November, the 55-year-old Sirsa Dera chief held several online 'satsangs' at the Barnawa ashram in UP. Some of these were also attended by BJP leaders from Haryana.