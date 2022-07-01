Gurdaspur: Punjab Police on Friday arrested four drug smugglers at Paniar check post in Gurdaspur's Dinanagar. More than 16 kg heroin worth Rs 80 crore has been recovered from the arrested smugglers.

Kapil Kaushal, SHO of Dinanagar Police Station, had set up a blockade near National Highway Sugar Mill in Paniar, during which he nabbed the drug smugglers. The SHO said that Malkit Singh, a resident of Cheema Kalan in Tarn Taran, had links with smugglers based in Pakistan and used to send his men to Jammu and Kashmir to import and sell heroin in large quantities. The other men involved in the drug smuggling were identified as Gurdit Singh Gitta, Bhola Singh, Manjinder Singh Manna and Kuldeep Singh Givi.

Meanwhile, the police conducted a strict search operation on the highway near the bypass. According to police, the accused were supposed to supply the heroin to someone in Amritsar. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation of the incident.