Amritsar: A gangster allegedly shot dead a youth on a railway track in Amritsar Punjab on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Manish. Police have received the information and launched an investigation.

Talking about the matter, the family members of the deceased alleged that "gangster Sonu" had committed the murder. They demanded justice from the police and administration. The police rushed to the spot as soon as they came to know about the crime. Concerned SHO, Puneet Dhillon said bullet shells were found on the spot. "The investigation is on," he said adding the body has been sent for postmortem.

