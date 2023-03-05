Amritsar: Punjab government has trashed reports claiming that the central government was planning to shift the location of the G-20 summit to be held later this month out of Punjab due to security concerns following violent clashes in Ajnala between police and Waris Punjab De supporters led by its head Amritpal Singh.

Chief Secretary VK Janjua told the media that the Punjab leg of the G-20 meetings was as per the schedule and people were "spreading rumours" regarding the change in the venue. AAP Member of Parliament Vikramjit Singh also said that the meeting in Amritsar was as per the schedule. "Happy to inform that as of now @g20org meeting is confirmed at #Amritsar during 15-17 Mar as scheduled.Punjab is fully capable of hosting an international event & one stray Incident cant be reflection of State it will be a memorable event," he tweeted.

Earlier reports said that the centre was planning to shift the venue out of Amritsar, a move that would have been a major embarrassment for the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the border state. Member of Parliament Jasbir Singh Dimpa had claimed that the venue was to be shifted. He even expressed his disappointment, stating that this decision will tarnish Punjab's reputation on a global level. The G-20 Summit is a crucial forum for international economic cooperation, focusing on trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption.

The Y-20 meeting on Education is scheduled to take place from March 15 to 17, followed by the L-20 meeting on Labour on March 19-20. Dimpa had even asked CM Bhagwant Mann to call an all-party meeting to urge the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and other concerned departments to reverse this decision.

The situation in Punjab is tizzy following the Ajnala incident. Bhagwant Mann recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the law and order issue. The MHA has also directed the Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) to send around 2,430 security personnel to Punjab to maintain law and order in the upcoming festive season.

