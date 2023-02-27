Tarn Taran (Punjab): Former chairman of the Market Committee and Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal was shot dead at SBI resort here in Punjab's Tarn Taran on Monday. According to the police, Singh was at the SBI resort when a few miscreants forcibly entered the premises and shot at him. Singh succumbed to injuries while shifting to Civil Hospital. The police also rushed to the hospital and sent the body for post-mortem. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and immediately launched a probe into the murder. The police interrogated the eyewitnesses and examined the CCTV footage to identify the miscreants.

Of late, the people have been witnessing several broad daylight killings in Punjab from Sidhu Moose Wala's murder to a recent activity earlier this month. Two opponent gangs opened fire at each other near Ludhiana court in the Kochar Market. A police officer said that multiple rounds were shot and one person was reportedly injured in the shoot-out. ACP Sumit Sood said that the police had commenced an investigation and the miscreants will be put behind the bars soon.

"The police reached the spot and started investigating. But, the accused, who fired the bullets, fled the scene and the police are searching for him". “We are investigating the case,” Sood added. According to an eyewitness more than three rounds were fired and a passerby was hit by a bullet. “He was immediately rushed to a hospital,” a senior police officer said. “The person responsible for firing fled the spot, but we are trying to identify him. We hope to nab him very soon. Two empty shell casings have also been recovered from the spot,” the police added.