Hoshiarpur (Punjab): An AC coach of the Hoshiarpur- Delhi Express train suddenly caught fire when it was stationed at Hoshiarpur railway station on Tuesday evening. The officials said that the exact cause of the fire is not known yet. Assistant sub-inspector of Government Railway Police, Ambala Cantt, Ravinder Kumar said that some labourers noticed flames coming out of the first AC-cum-AC-two tier coach in the evening and informed the railway authorities and the railway staff immediately detached the coach and tried to control the fire with fire extinguishers.

A local fire tender also reached the spot and put out the fire. He said no loss of life was reported in the incident. Assistant station master, Hoshiarpur Railway Station, Roop Kumar said the higher authorities have been informed about the incident and a team of officials from Jalandhar will soon reach here to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.