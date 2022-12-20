Farmers Union demands closer of liquor plant in Punjab
Published on: 3 hours ago |
Updated on: 2 hours ago
Updated on: 2 hours ago
Farmers Union demands closer of liquor plant in Punjab
Published on: 3 hours ago |
Updated on: 2 hours ago
Updated on: 2 hours ago
Amritsar: Farmers Union protests demanded to shut the liquor plant at Ferozepur, Punjab on Tuesday. Protesting farmers came face-to-face with police officials as they continue to protest outside a liquor factory in Ferozepur's Zira. The cops lathicharges the protesters which takes a violent turn.
Loading...