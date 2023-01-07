Amritsar: Sarwan Singh Pandher, leader of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, in a press conference here, said that the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee will stage a protest on January 29 for their demands. It will also organise chakka jam in Punjab, along with rail roko for three hours i.e; from 1 am to 4 am on January 29.

Pandher disclosed a list of demands while talking to media persons on Saturday and the committee demanded, employment and proper wages for farmers, salaries for the employees at the Toll Plaza, preservation of the environment from industrial waste, curbing of drug addiction in the state and not to increase toll prices for the common people.

Also read: Protest against liquor refinery: Farmers unions demand permanent shutdown of the plant

Pandher further said that they will stage a protest on January 11 in front of the Pollution Control Board office questioning their apathy in turning a blind eye towards the conservation of the environment. On January 26, the committee will stage a protest demanding redressal of their grievances after Fateh Diwas at the district headquarters. It may be recalled that farmers have been protesting at 18 Toll Plazas in 11 districts from December 15 and will conclude on January 15. The farmers have been also staging a protest to close the Zira liquor factory.