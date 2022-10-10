Sangrur (Punjab): Farmers' indefinite protest, which was launched near the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on October 9, entered the second day on Monday. The farmers have staged this protest under the aegis of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) against the government demanding that pending demands be resolved. Farmers across the State, including women, took part in the protest.

Their demands include the release of financial aid to the farmers, who incurred losses in cultivation and the allotment of a special budget for the irrigation projects. They also demanded solatium for the death of cows due to solatium for the death of cows and withdrawal of cases registered against farmers for burning stubble. BKU president Joginder Singh said that the protest will continue till the implementation of the demands.