Kiratpur Sahib: Farmers, who gheraoed bollywood actor Kangan Ranaut near Kiratpur Sahib in Punjab, let her go after about half an hour, according to police.

The actor has always been in controversy for her statements about farmers protesting against the three controversial farmer laws, which was repealed by the central government recently.

Watch: Kangana Ranaut alleges attack by 'protesting farmers' in Punjab - video

The annoyed farmers stopped the actress' vehicle while she was returning from Himachal Pradesh, for calling them Khalistani terrorists in a video shared through her social media story. However, the protesters allowed the actor's car to proceed after the police intervention.

The demonstrators were demanding an apology from the actor for her comments against farmers protesting the Centre's three farm laws, police dais adding that her car was stopped for about half an hour.

Police said when her car reached the Bunga Sahib gurdwara near Kiratpur Sahib in Rupnagar, a group of men and women, carrying flags of a farmer outfit, did not allow the cavalcade to move forward.

In a video message on her Instagram account, the actor said," As I entered Punjab, a mob attacked my car...They are saying they are farmers."