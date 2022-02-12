Chandigarh: The BJP government at the Centre might have revoked the controversial farm Laws, but the year-long protests that erupted against them are still haunting the BJP with party leader and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar facing the brunt in this regard on Saturday.

Khattar, who was scheduled to address a BJP rally in Ludhiana, had to face a protest by local farmers. Even before the arrival of Khattar, the farmers staged a protest at the rally site with black flags in their hands, local sources said.

Farmers reached the rally site and set up a roadblock on the approach road to protest against Khattar amid heavy security in the area. "We will never forget what Manohar Lal Khattar government did to the farmers going to Delhi during the protests. How can we forget that many of our farmers were martyred?” a farmer said.

It can be recalled that during the peak of farm protests, Khattar after attending a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah had said he “will be bringing a law for recovery of damages to public property from protesters”. Leaders of farmers' organizations said that they will “continue to oppose BJP leaders”.

A comment from the BJP on the latest farmer protest against Khattar was not available. The farmers' protest which started in late November 2020, was called off on December 9 last year after PM Modi announced the repeal of the laws on November 19.



