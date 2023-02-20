Mansa (Punjab): It has been over nine months since the famous Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala was murdered in Punjab, but he is still alive in the hearts of his fans. A devoted admirer of Sidhu Moosewala from Mansa has decorated his motorised cart with huge posters of Sidhu Moosewala.

Harpreet Pita, Moosewala's fan from Mansa said, "I am a huge fan of Sidhu Moosewala. I sell vegetables here and this cart earns me my bread and butter. Decorating my cart with Sidhu Moosewala's posters is my way of paying a tribute to one of the greatest singers. I only listen to his songs.

Whenever I visit the area of Sidhu Moosewala, I only play his songs. He was the pride of our village. I have spent nearly Rs 9,000 on putting up posters of Sidhu Moosewala. People stop me in the middle of the road and click photographs with my cart, the ardent fan of the slain musician said.

I once went to meet Sidhu Moosewala, but I couldn't meet him, he said. I only saw him from a distance. Whenever I pass through Sidhu Moosewala's house, I hope that his family sees my cart, the vegetable seller said, adding that he never thought his idol's life would be cut short.

Talking about the Moosewala's murder, Pita said, "we all were shocked to hear about the murder of Moosewala. No one had imagined that this would happen to the singer. He was loved by everyone in the village and his demise has left everyone in a state of shock.

His parents are demanding justice for the killing of their young son and they must get justice soon. The ones who fired bullets at him should also die in the same manner, Pita said. Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29, 2022, in Punjab's Mansa village.