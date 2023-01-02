Bathinda (Punjab): A family in Punjab's Bathinda has set an example by giving a grand welcome to their newborn baby girl on the first day of 2023. Bollywood star Aamir Khan in the movie Dangal says, "Hamari choriya, choro se kam hai kya?". He also trains his daughters as wrestlers in the movie. The movie was based on female wrestlers Gita Phogat and Babit Phogat of Punjab.

It seems the common man Gurdeep Singh has drawn inspiration from that movie and is batting for female equality off the screen. Overjoyed with the birth of a girl child, the newborn's father, invited the whole village and their relatives and said in a conversation with ETV Bharat that he wants to treat girls on par with boys and through his initiative, he has spread happiness as well as awareness in society.

Grandfather of the newborn, Harbhajan Singh Sandoha, said, "A girl is the Lakshmi of the house. She should not be killed before birth as she brings happiness to her family. We are delighted that Goddess Lakshmi has come to our house. Expressing their happiness over the birth of a girl child, Gurdeep's brother said, "We have never discriminated between a girl and a boy. But there are still some people in society, who feel sad when a daughter is born in their house."