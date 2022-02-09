Punjab: Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday launched a search operation along the Indo-Pak border after an explosive-laden Pakistani drone was spotted in the Ajnala area of Punjab last night, officials said.

As per the officials, the drone coming from across the border was spotted at BOP Panjrai on the Indo-Pak border under Ramdas police station in Ajnala after which the alert BSF personnel on duty immediately opened fire on the drone, forcing it to fly back. It is believed that the drone might've dropped the explosive device on the Indian side while retreating to the Pak side, allowing potential transporters to pick it up for subversive activities.

BSF officials and local police have launched a search operation in the entire area even as an investigation is underway, officials said.

Pertinently, BSF along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab has been on high alert for quite some time after an increased drone activity. In September last year, Punjab DGP while briefing about the blast at Ajnala Petrol Pump had held the neighbouring country responsible for the drone activities along the borders, saying that efforts are being made for a long time to destabilize the environment in the state. Incidents have been reported of arms and ammunition being dropped using drones.

