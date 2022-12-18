Lehragaga (Punjab): In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old youth collapsed and died of a heart attack as he got excited over US Visa approval in Punjab's Lehragaga on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ranjodh Singh. According to the father of the deceased, Sukhchain Singh, Ranjodh had cleared an interview for the US study visa and on December 24 he had a flight to the US.

In this regard, he threw a party for his friends and went to Patiala for shopping where he died of cardiac arrest. Ranjodh was rushed to a hospital where the doctor said, "The patient could not tolerate much happiness, which led to a heart attack, which is one per cent in a thousand cases."

Cases of cardiac arrest among the young have been on the rise in the recent past. On Saturday, a man died of heart attack while watching the recently released movie ‘Avatar 2’ in Peddapuram city of Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district. The victim, identified as Lakshmireddy Srinu, went to a movie theatre in Peddapuram with his brother Raju to watch the recently released Avatar 2.

Srinu collapsed in the middle of the movie. His younger brother Raju immediately rushed him to Peddapuram Government Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. It is pertinent to mention that health experts have warned about India's predisposition to heart diseases which is 2-3 times higher in percentage in comparison to western countries.

"There are many such examples where a healthy person went to sleep and did not wake up. These are because of coronary artery diseases and high blood pressure which are silent killers," said Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta Hospital.

He further said, "It is the known statistics that Indians have a higher propensity percentage of people who will get heart disease 2 to 3 times that of the Western world." He also stressed the role of genes as a factor behind many diseases including heart disease.

Explaining the factors behind cardiac diseases, Dr Trehan said people get predisposed to coronary artery diseases due to genetic factors. Further, a sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise also contribute to the disease.

"We tell people to 'know your genes'. One should pay attention to family history. If you have heart disease in your family then the children will have double the risk. If you have diabetes in the family, then the children will have doubled the risk of developing diabetes," he said. Dr Trehan further said if the heart disease is already in the family then one must get tests done timely.

He further said, "We suggest today that by the age of 25, people who have positive family history should get their first checkup. And then we identify the risk factors and guide them accordingly for the rest of their life. Similarly, people who do not have a history should get their first checkup by the age of 30 because there are problems that are existing, which we do not know about."

"Another most dangerous factor is fried and refried food. Stress contributes to high blood pressure. We do have a large proportion of people who are smokers at a young age. So tobacco and chewing tobacco both create damage to the coronary arteries," Dr Trehan added.