Chandigarh: Former Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid Medical University, Dr Pyare Lal Garg, has opposed suggestions by politicians in Punjab to legalize opium cultivation in the drug-infested state. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Garg said that there was never any legal ban on opium and poppy cultivation in Punjab.

He argued that if opium was so good as suggested by politicians, why did China stop opium with. Garg further argued that it was due to the ban on opium that the average age of Punjabis had increased from 45 in the 1960s to 75 today. “Navjot Kaur Sidhu herself a doctor, Dr. Dharamvir Gandhi a doctor and Surjit Kumar Giani, though less educated, has been the health minister. If these people do not consider these facts, who else will?” Garg asked.

Over the politicians advocating legalization of opium in Punjab, Dr Garg said that politicians “never want people to ask for their rights, but the purpose of politicians is to keep people always asleep. They don't want people to recognize their humanity and spirituality. Their purpose is that people remain dependent on them."

He further said drugs like heroin are not accessible to everyone because they are expensive. But these politicians want to make everyone happy by giving them cheap drugs, he added. Farming on government land is not an easy task, he added. He further said that in UP, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where opium is being cultivated by government, the disadvantages have come to light.

“In Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, many farmers gave up their opium cultivation licenses because of the cases they were facing and due to the high number of suicides. Secondly, the farmers have to sell the land and buy opium. Because of this, many farmers gave up the occupation of opium cultivation. Poppy is sold in Rajasthan, still the financial condition of the people there is far behind as compared to Punjab. The death rate in Rajasthan is also much higher than that in Punjab,” Garg argued.

Meanwhile, politicians in Punjab including Dr Navjot Singh Sidhu, his wife Navjot Kaur, former Health Minister of Punjab Surjit Kumar Jayani besides Aam Aadmi Party leaders have suggested that opium and poppy cultivation should be started on government land in Punjab. A section of farmers too has been pushing for legalising opium cultivation in the state, arguing it will increase farmers' income and help fight "chitta" (synthetic drug).