Ludhiana: A district court rejected the bail application of former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains who had been lodged in prison on charges of raping a 44-year-old woman multiple times. While the court dismissed the bail petition, the victim's counsel submitted that the accused was being provided VIP treatment in the prison as he was enjoying while he was free. The advocate also blamed the ruling dispensation for extending such facilities for the accused.

"The bail application of former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains is rejected by the Court. The ruling government is treating Simarjeet with all VIP facilities in jail. Two bails have been granted in this case so far. Simarjeet's brother Paramjeet Singh Bains and personal assistant Pardeep Gogi had been enlarged on bail," said Harish Rai Dhanda, the victim's lawyer.

Earlier in July, MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains along with his four colleagues had surrendered in the court of Judge Harsimranjit Kaur in the rape case. Simarjeet had said, "I am being framed, the rape happened only on paper. Those who are trapping me today will tell the truth after a few days."

The victim had said that she was raped multiple times by Simarjeet after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case and filed a complaint against him on November 16, 2020. The police, on a court direction, registered a first information report (FIR) on July 10, 2021 against Bains, his two brothers and three aides.