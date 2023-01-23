Amritsar: Former Chief Minister of Gujarat and Punjab BJP in-charge Vijay Rupani on Monday took a dig at the AAP government in Punjab for the state tableau being dropped for the ensuing Republic Day celebration. Vijay Rupani made the remarks on Monday in Amritsar during the two-day executive meeting of the BJP.

Speaking to the media on the second and concluding day of the executive meeting, Rupani said, “The Punjab government could be the reason behind not getting a place for the tableau of Punjab.”

Rupani said that the Punjab tableau has not been given a place in the parade to be held at the Red Fort on January 26. “A mistake must have been made by the Punjab government because the Central government never ignores Punjab,” he said taking a dig at the AAP government in Punjab. Significantly, this year, only 23 tableaus of 17 states and union territories will be displayed in the parade on the occasion of Republic Day.

Apart from these, six tableaus of central ministries and departments will participate in the parade. However, this time the parade will not see the tableau of Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh along with many other states. Meanwhile, Rupani's Punjab visit kickstarted the BJP's preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha and municipal elections.

At the two-day meeting of the BJP executive committee held in Amritsar, discussions were held on how to strengthen the BJP in Punjab. Besides Rupani, National Vice President BJP Sudan Singh and BJP Punjab President Ashwini Sharma along with several leaders of BJP also participated in the meeting.

Before the start of the second day's BJP meeting, Rupani and BJP President Ashwini Sharma came to Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib to pay obeisance. After bowing down at Sri Darbar Sahib, the leaders also recited the holy Gurbani kirtan. The former Chief Minister of Gujarat said he felt peace after bowing down in Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib.