Chandigarh: Prisoner Lakhwinder Singh, who killed 16 people including former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, imprisoned in Burail jail, has gone on hunger strike. General Secretary of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Karnail Singh, accompanied by two other members of the Committee arrived to meet him on Saturday.

Confirming the same, Burail Jail officer said, "Lakhwinder Singh is on hunger strike for the last 15 days. He is put on a liquid diet. His medical test is also being conducted and his limbs are completely fixed. He has sought early release and has also applied for parole."

On 31 August 1995, 16 people including Beant Singh were killed in the bomb blast. The court convicted Jagtar Singh Hawara, Balwant Singh Rajoana, Shamsher Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, and Gurmeet Singh under sections of murder, attempt to murder, and criminal conspiracy. In the Beant Singh murder case in July 2007, Lakhwinder Singh and the other accused were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Chandigarh District Court.