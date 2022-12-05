Chandigarh: Shipments of drugs and weapons by drones from Pakistan have become a cause for concern in Punjab. In a report, it has been revealed that activities using drones in Punjab have increased by 81 per cent. Since the beginning of 2022, drones appeared more than 230 times and crossed the border and entered Punjab.

In 2020, drones crossed the border 79 times and this figure has increased to 109 times in 2021 and more than 230 times in 2022, which can become a major cause for concern for the security of the country and the state. Most of the drones arrived in Punjab through the Pakistan border. Eighteen times these drones were shot down by the BSF. Drones are continuously being sent to Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Pathankot and various borders of Punjab bordering Pakistan. Now Pakistan has also changed the technology of sending Drones, now large consignments of drugs and weapons are being sent through Hexa Drones.

In a telephone conversation, former Punjab DGP (Jails) Shashikant said, "This number could prove to be dangerous if it is to be discussed from the point of view of security. The kind of incidents that have been seen in Punjab in the past few days are also related to drones." He mentioned that arms or drugs are transported across the border through drones. He further stated that drones are dangerous and can be a cause of great destruction.

He said that security agencies have also issued special alerts for drones. Especially around Rashtrapati Niwas, Delhi, Prime Minister's residence and Air Force. Such areas have been declared sensitive and instructions have been issued to fire at any drone if seen. However, security agencies are aware of the danger. But the ever-increasing influx of Drones is also a concern for security agencies.

With reference to the Indian Navy, he said, "The way in which the threat of drones is increasing in the country, in order to deal with drones, latest weapons and drones have to be bought from America and other powerful countries." Whose slackness? How are such a large number of drones reaching the borders of India? In response to this question, he said, "There is no inadequacy of anyone. Actually, the drone is an advanced technology to damage the structure of a country and is being used by every country."

"It is necessary to use anti-drone techniques. Mere firing cannot solve this. It may take some time, but we can combat it," he added. DGP Shashikant said that Pakistan is getting help from China and China is plotting against India in collaboration with Pakistan. He said that China is providing drones to Pakistan and their army is also working together with the Pakistan army.