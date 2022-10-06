Jalandhar (Punjab): After the Dussehra celebrations on Wednesday, a verbal spat turned physical between a drunken man and police personnel deployed on duty in Jalandhar's PPR mall. As the matter escalated, the drunken man grabbed the IPS officer by his collar, who happened to be present at the spot. The youth in the video can be seen abusing the police personnel.

The video of the incident shows a jammed road as the miscreant disturbed public mobility by parking his car in the middle of a busy road. The man was seen abusing police asking them to return his phone. The matter turned intense in front of people, who were recording the incident, soon after the man grabbed the IPS officer's collar after which the police thrashed him. The officer retaliated and shouted over the man for touching his uniform. In turn, the man, who was in an inebriated condition tried to run away from the spot, but was taken into custody by the police team.

DCP Jalandhar, Jagmohan Singh while giving information about this whole incident said that "this person identified as Akhil Sharma is a resident of Guru Gobind Singh Avenue in Jalandhar. Last night at a checkpoint at PPR M where an IPS officer was also present, along with the police personnel, a vehicle driven by him was stopped. After which this person abused the policemen and pushed them." According to DCP Jagmohan Singh, "a policeman has been injured in the incident. A case has been registered against the youth and he has been arrested."