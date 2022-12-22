New Delhi/Amritsar: A drone that entered into India from Pakistan has been shot down near the international border in Punjab by the Border Security Force (BSF), an official said Thursday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was downed by firing at 8 pm on Wednesday near the Harbhajan border post in the Ferozepur sector of Tarn Taran district. BSF troops fired "heavily" taking aim at the drone. It was recovered lying in farmland on Thursday morning when a search of the area was conducted, a BSF spokesperson said.

The search is continuing to find if the drone dropped any consignment, he said. PTI