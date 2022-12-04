Tarn Taran (Punjab): Punjab Police, in a joint operation with BSF, on Sunday, foiled a trans-border drug smuggling bid by recovering a quadcopter drone carrying 3 kg heroin. The search operation was carried out in Valtoha area of Tarn Taran district.

Punjab DGP took to Twitter to inform about the joint operation. As per the officials, at 11 pm drone movement was seen at BOP Kalia of Amarkot under Tarn Taran on the Indo-Pak border.

After 2.30 am the sound of the drone was heard after which the jawans started firing and after some time the sound of the drone stopped. BSF and police later recovered a quadcopter drone with 3-kilogram heroin during the search in the area under police station Valtoha.