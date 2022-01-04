Patiala (Punjab): Around 100 students of Government Medical College, Patiala have tested positive for Coronavirus with authorities closing down the hostels fearing many more may be infected.

Soon after the cases came to the fore, the administration and the college management called in an emergency meeting to decide on curbing the infection in the institution since many of the students infected are deputed as residents in the hospital.

Doctors are at high risk as Omicron, the highly infectious variant of Covid-19, continues to push another coronavirus wave across the country.

In Bihar, as many as 159 doctors have tested positive for Covid-19 since last Saturday. Many of them had attended the two-day 96th national annual conference of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) held in Patna between December 27 and 28.

The country saw a huge surge of 37,379 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 3.24 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

With this, the country's COVID-19 case tally has risen to 3,48,08,886.

According to Health Ministry, the country has so far reported 1,892 cases of Omicron of which 766 have been recovered.

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (568), followed by Delhi (382) and Kerala (185).

The Ministry informed that India's active caseload presently is at 1,71,830, accounts for 1 per cent of the country's total cases and is currently at 0.49 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate is at 2.05 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 3.24 per cent.

