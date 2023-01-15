Bathinda (Punjab): Two youths fired at a doctor at a private hospital on the Natt road at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda on Saturday night. The doctor was seriously injured. The miscreants escaped from the hospital.

As per inputs received, two youths came to Raj Nursing Hospital as a patient and his attendant and opened fire at Dr Dinesh Bansal. The bullet hit his thigh. Later, he was taken to Max Hospital in Bathinda, where he is undergoing treatment. He is said to be out of danger.

CCTV footage showed the two youths sitting in the doctor's chamber. The doctor hands over a phone to one of them after which they start to manhandle the doctor. One of the two youths then pulls out a pistol and fires at the doctor.

After getting information about the incident, a Talwandi Sabo police team reached the spot and started a probe into this incident. The police had failed to establish the identity of the youths as their faces were covered with some cloth.

However, on Sunday, the Bathinda police were able to trace one of the two youths who shot at the doctor. The youth tried to run away and was shot at and injured. The accused was brought to the government hospital Bathinda for treatment.