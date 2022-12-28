Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Wednesday has arrested two smugglers and seized 10 kg heroin along with arms and ammunition from the accused. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the arrested persons were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler.

DGP Gorav Yadav stated in a tweet "In another major success against trans-border smuggling networks, Counter Intel #Pathankot has arrested 2 smugglers and recovered 10 Kg Heroin along with 2 pistols, 4 magazines & 180 live cartridges"

"Arrested persons were in contact with #Pakistan based operative who pushed the consignment through the fences into #India. FIR has been registered and investigation ongoing. @PunjabPoliceInd is committed to make #Punjab drug-free as per the vision of CM @BhagwantMann," he stated in another tweet.