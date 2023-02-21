Bathinda (Punjab): Stubble burning is one of the biggest contributors to air pollution in Punjab and Haryana that also impacts the national capital. To cope with this, a cowshed has come up with an innovative and sustainable solution for turning stubble into cattle fodder. This initiative taken up by Shri Gau Seva Samiti at its Gaushala in Bathinda has resulted in reducing air pollution in the two States.

Shri Gau Seva Samiti uses paddy crop residue as fodder for cattle. This initiative has helped farmers avoid burning the stubble in the fields which they can prepare for the next crop. It has also helped in providing fodder for the cattle. The Samithi workers directly collect straw from farmers and convert them into fodder for the cattle at the Gaushala.

Sadhu Ram Kusla, General Secretary, Shri Gau Seva Samiti Gaushala, said, "we have four cowsheds under us and we look after 3100 cattle in these sheds. We want to reduce air pollution and also bring down the rate of straw. A Ludhiana-based NGO helped us with this initiative."

Kusla further said, "we first met with 36 farmers of Narwana village and told them about the consequences of burning stubble. We told them that it not only causes air pollution but also harms the fertility of the soil by killing good microbes. They agreed to give us straw. We were provided machines from Ludhiana to convert this paddy straw into fodder."

Kusla also said, "by giving straw to us, the farmers don't need to burn the stubble in their fields. And also the rate of fodder which used to be Rs 1200 per tonne dropped to Rs 350 per tonne. The machine was given to us by the NGO free of cost. With this initiative, many people have got employment. This fodder is also liked by the cattle. Farmers are helping us with this initiative."

"I only request farmers not to burn stubble as it has a lot of adverse effects on our environment. I also request the government to reduce the cost of machines used to convert straw into fodder. This will provide fodder to cattle and will reduce air pollution," Kusla added.