Chandigarh (Punjab) : Has 'fugitive' Amritpal Singh planned to spread violence and terror in Punjab? Going by the indications being made by the Indian central and state agencies, the Waris Punjab De (Heirs of Punjab) chief is bent on igniting a full-blown separatist and extremist movement along the lines of Bhindranwale's Khalistan in the hitherto comparatively peaceful State.

As per the official sources, Amritpal Singh has also formed his own army - Anandpur Khalsa Army - which has been following him during his campaigns and activities for quite some time in the State. It is with the support of this private army that Amritpal was able to strike considerable fear among members of the public and also hoodwink the Punjab Police in several instances.

The storming of the Ajnala police station on February 23 showed ample evidence of the extreme level to which Amritpal Singh led hundreds of his sympathisers to force the release of his close aide Lovepreet Singh. Earlier in December, the supporters of Amritpal attacked a Gurudwara in Jalandhar and burnt down furniture.

The Khalsa Waheer caravans being undertaken by Amritpal Singh have also become a cause for alarm among the government and security agencies in recent times. The whole nation was rattled after the Khalistani preacher gave a slip to hundreds of police in Punjab on Saturday. More disturbing reports are breaking out that Amritpal Singh has strengthened his enough to spread violence for the cause he espoused.

Amritpal is also getting financial and logistical support from Khalistan extremists and sympathisers from abroad, according to Indian agencies. Currently chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal is still on the run. The Punjab Police is continuing their massive hunt for the budding separatist leader who became widely known after his storming of the Ajnala police station to forcibly release one of his associates last February.

Amritpal's escape has posed a huge challenge to the Aam Aadmi Party Government in Punjab. Both the BJP and Congress welcomed the latest crackdown on Amritpal though they called it 'belated'. The latest incidents raised concerns over the possible looming threat of violence in Punjab. The Police shut down internet services and imposed Section 144 in many districts.