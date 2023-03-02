Chandigarh: The Director General of Police (DGP) for Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, has scheduled a high-level meeting with the police chiefs of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh in Chandigarh on Thursday. The objective of the meeting is to jointly combat inter-state crimes and trafficking of drugs and illicit liquor along the inter-state bordering areas of the respective states.

The meeting is also aimed at strengthening the coordination and teamwork between the three state police forces. The forces will work together to intensify vigil on the borders and prevent smuggling activities. The coordination between the three forces is aimed at combating cases in a better manner as most of the crimes have been found to have similar patterns.

During the meeting, the Punjab DGP will specifically discuss ways of combating inter-state crimes and smuggling of drugs and illicit liquor through the border of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh with his counterpart in Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Kundu. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann mentioned that the meeting will also focus on strengthening the ongoing campaign to make the state drug-free and crime-free. The Punjab police has already initiated a drive to nab the anti-social elements as well as restore a sense of safety and security among the citizens.

The DGPs of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab had previously held a meeting on combating drug trafficking along the inter-state borders after reports surfaced that drug traffickers had become active in the region. The two police chiefs had emphasised upon establishing mutual cooperation between the two forces to handle the situation in a better manner. Now, with drug dealers making inroads into Haryana, it has been decided to improve cooperation and coordination between the forces of the three states.

It is important to note that a meeting between the district police chiefs and SSPs of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh was proposed in the past to discuss the activities of gangsters and operation of criminal gangs in the region. This was due to the repeated crimes occurring in these states. The current meeting will build upon these efforts to ensure that the borders are secured and criminal activities are curbed.

In conclusion, the high-level meeting between the police chiefs of Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh is an important step towards combating inter-state crimes and trafficking of drugs and illicit liquor along the inter-state bordering areas. The meeting will strengthen the coordination and teamwork between the three state police forces and intensify vigil on the borders to prevent smuggling activities. It is hoped that this effort will restore a sense of safety and security among the citizens and make the region drug-free and crime-free.