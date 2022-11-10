Faridkot (Punjab): Dera Premi Pradeep Singh, named in Bargari blasphemy cases, was shot dead in Faridkot on Thursday. He was shot dead by unknown bikers when Pradeep Singh's gunman was also injured.

In the morning hours, when Pradeep Singh was going to open his shop, two Kush people arrived on bikes and fired at him. In this, Pradeep Singh died on the spot while his gunman was badly injured and immediately rushed to the hospital.