Amritsar: A local policeman was injured in a shootout, when the Counter Intelligence Unit Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two gangsters close to Khalistani terrorist Landa Harike from Punjab, sources said. A team from Amritsar’s rural police joined the Delhi Police team and carried out a joint raid.

During the joint-operation, the suspects opened fire on the police team. They managed to flee in different directions before being apprehended by the Delhi Police. A police personnel was injured in the firing. A separate case has been registered following the complaint from the injured policeman in the Beas police.

The arrested were identified as Rajan Bhatti and Cheena were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday. On the basis of disclosures made by Bhatti and technical analysis, in a joint operation with Punjab Police, the Delhi Police special cell apprehended one more person namely Kanwaljeet Singh alias Cheena, a resident of Makhu, Firozepur, Punjab.

The Punjab Police shared the specific intelligence about Bhatti with the special cell of the Delhi Police. As per official sources, accused Bhatti has more than 15 criminal cases registered in his name and he was also wanted in cases registered under Arms Act as well.

Punjab Police is probing multiple cases in connection with the target killings and disruption of communal harmony carried out in the state on the instructions of Landa Harike and Harwinder Singh Rinda. It is pertinent to note that Landa had taken the responsibility of the killing of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri who was shot dead in Amritsar in November last year.

