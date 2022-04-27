Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann received a death threat on Wednesday. The threat came via a letter received by the Station Master of the Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station in the state. The document threatened to blow up Mann, as well as issued a bomb scare to several rail stations in the state including Jalandhar, Sultanpur Lodhi as well as other important places.

The document has been undersigned by Jaish-e-Mohammed. Apart from Mann, the letter, dated May 21, also threatens Shiromani Akali Dal leaders. The administration has swung into action, with an inquiry already launched into the matter.

Station Master Rajveer Singh said that the letter was sent by post, adding that he informed higher authorities as soon as he finished reading the letter. Police, meanwhile, said that they have received information and have begun searching CCTV cameras around the area to identify any suspects. A search has been launched.