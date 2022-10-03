Chandigarh: The fourth and the last day of special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be held on Monday. Several bills are scheduled to be passed during the special session.

On the third day of the Assembly, there was a uproar inside the house. During the proceedings, the Congress MLAs demanded action against Minister Fauja Singh Sarari. Leader of the Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa, said that a complete impartial investigation should be conducted and the minister should be arrested. The Speaker reprimanded the Congress MLAs for creating ruckus during the special session. The Speaker said that 'the Congress MLAs have wasted 2 days and insulted the chair.'

Earlier during the special session of the Assembly, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann introduced the Punjab State Vigilance Commission (Repeal) Bill 2022. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema introduced the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2022. At the same time, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal presented the Punjab Village Common Land (Regulation) Amendment Bill 2022.