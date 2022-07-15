Ludhiana: CT University (CTU) which started its operations in the year 2016 has carved a niche of its own and is now the leading industry driven university of the region. The University is part of the CT Group which is celebrating 25 years of excellence in education, said a statement from the group.

The varsity has set international standards in education through its world class infrastructure and competent faculty. To impart world class education, the University follows an industry oriented education approach to ensure that students are industry ready when they graduate, it said.

"We've also partnered with various IT giants and Healthcare service providers including IBM, CISCO, AHPI and many more. While the Covid epidemic wreaked havoc on the education industry, CT University rose to the occasion and established a hybrid learning model," said CT University Pro Chancellor Dr. Manbir Singh.

"Under this model, the students were taught using CodeTantra, a learning management system (LMS). The proctored online tests were evaluated by the World Assessment Council (WAC), USA which is a global body working towards digitization in education and assessments, worldwide," he said.

"We collaborated with famous B-town actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood and introduced Prof. Saroj Sood fellowship to provide free education to youngsters who lost their parents in the Covid-19 outbreak as a solatium. We have organized a number of faculty development programs, webinars and international conferences to expose academics and students," the Pro Chancellor added.(Advertorial)