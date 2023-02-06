Ludhiana (Punjab): A cow belonging to Holstein Friesian bread from Haryana's Kurukshetra set a national record, by lactating 72 kg 400 grams of milk in 24 hours during the 16th Progressive Dairy Farmers Association International and Dairy Expo organized in Punjab's Ludhiana between January 3rd to 5th.

Porus Mehla and Samrat Singh the owners of the cow seemed very happy as they won this competition for the first time and received a tractor as the prize. he said "My cow set a national record, by lactating 72 kg 400 grams of milk in 24 hours by breaking the past record of 72 kilos of 400 grams. 30 HF cows from different states participated in this competition, out of which our cow stood first. I would like to thank PDFA for such a great competition, anybody who will work hard can win this competition. Dairy farms have great scope in the future and it needs to promoted."

Also read: Uma Bharti ties stray cows in front of liquor shop in MP's Orchha town

The Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department, Rajesh Kumar, who was the chief guest for the event said that "the effort made by PDFA is commendable. The government of India has also tried to promote the cooperative movement and health services in the dairy and livestock sectors"

Earlier on February 2nd senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti on Thursday tied stray cows in front of a liquor shop in Orchha town of Madhya Pradesh and fed them hay as she called upon people to drink cow milk and shun alcohol. The former chief minister, spearheading a campaign against liquor consumption in the BJP-ruled state, maintained the government should not cash in on the habit of drinking.