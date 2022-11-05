Amritsar (Punjab) : The youth, who had allegedly shot and killed Hindu leader Sudhir Suri on Friday, was produced in the court of Amritsar on Saturday. Amid tight security Punjab police had produced him in the court and court gave 7 days police remand.

In a bid to protest against the murder, the Hindu Taksali organization had called for Punjab bandh on Saturday. On Friday, Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight by an assailant when he was sitting on a dharna in front of a temple in Amritsar. The assailant arrived at the spot in a car and sprayed bullets into Suri's chest.

Suri was shot dead outside Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road, one of the busiest places in the city, where he and some other leaders of the party were holding a protest. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav had said that the accused has been arrested and a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

"It is an unfortunate incident and we condemn it strongly. I have come to review the situation on the spot where the unfortunate incident happened. The assailant has been arrested on the spot and an FIR under Section 302 has been against the accused. The investigation is being done. All the angles including conspiracies behind the murder and all those who are behind the incident are being probed," said DGP Yadav.