Amritsar: ​​People will pay a visit to crematoriums to perform the funeral rites of their near and dear ones. And they leave the place immediately after bidding tearful adieu to them and they never visit it again. Notably, the majority of the people even avoid passing through the areas where crematoriums are located as do not feel comfortable. But, surprisingly, a grandmother and granddaughter have been staying in a crematorium in Amritsar. Strangely, the woman performed her granddaughter's wedding on the precincts of the crematorium.

The place where the wedding took place is the Mohakampura area in Amritsar. However, the unique wedding will be remembered for a long time. In this wedding, all the ceremonies were performed at a cremation ground making it the talk of the town. An elderly woman named Prakash Kaur has been living with her granddaughter on the premises of the crematorium for the past many years. The girl was married to a local boy in the crematorium itself. The woman and her granddaughter were very popular in the area due to their honesty and warm nature. The local residents of the area arranged the girl's marriage and even looked for a suitable boy.

A resident of the area said that the woman was living with her granddaughter in a small room that was built inside the crematorium long time ago. "People have a very different idea about the crematoriums and such a place is not usually visited. Today, there was an entirely different scene where the wedding procession was taken out to the crematorium and all the rituals were performed there.

The local residents came together and made arrangements for marrying off the girl. Firstly, they looked for a suitable boy and then made all the arrangements related to the marriage. On the occasion, the girl's grandmother Prakash Kaur said she was very happy that her granddaughter got married with the help of the local residents. "I thank the residents of the area for making arrangements and because of them my granddaughter entered into wedlock," she said.