Tarn Taran (Punjab): A convict lodged in the central jail of Sri Goindwal Sahib tried to kill himself using a sharp-edged weapon. The accused has been identified as Vishal of Mansa, who was lodged in jail as a case was registered against him under the NDPS Act on June 29, 2021. The detainee, who suffered minor injuries, was undergoing treatment at the prison hospital. Official sources say, Vishal tried to kill himself at 10 pm by cutting his wrist with a sharp weapon.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Jail Harish Kumar said that there are more than 12 cases registered against Vishal, many of which are related to the violation of jail rules, due to which he had to be shifted to different jails time and again.