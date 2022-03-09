Barnala (Punjab): Congress workers Tuesday demanded pending wages from CM Charanjit Singh Channi for the work done by them during the election campaigns. Channi was meeting with Panchayats at Milan Palace here when some of the Congress workers asked for the pending dues. Manjeet Kaur, a worker said that while Channi was at the meeting, few women who had worked during the election campaigns demanded their wages. "There are three old women and three young women whose wages are due," she said.