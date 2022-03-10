New Delhi: As the Congress party is staring at yet another political debacle in Assembly elections of all the five states, party leaders and workers staged protests in front of the party headquarters and alleged that it is due to the "malfunctioning" of EVMs.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Congress leader Jagdish Sharma said, "People are suffering all across the country. Farmers are on roads, our soldiers are getting martyred, the economy is on a downfall, price rise has broken the backs of common people, still, BJP is claiming to get 300+ seats. So, I assume that we need to rethink the reason behind it."

When asked about the elevation of the Aam Aadmi Party, which is leading in majority seats in Punjab, he replied, "This is all a planned game of Modi ji. When he wanted to loot the state, he let Capt Amarinder Singh win and now he is making the government of AAP in Punjab. There is no meaning of votes now."

On the other hand, Congress MP from Punjab Jasbir Singh Gill launched a scathing attack on his party and particularly blamed Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary and state's Screening Committee chief Ajay Maken for the wrong distribution of tickets for the Assembly elections.

"Infighting, indiscipline, tickets for notes, workers disenchantment, inflated ego and arrogance of leaders have made the Congress eat a humble in pie in Punjab," he tweeted.

He also suggested that the Congress high command should review the allotment of tickets and fix responsibility, make accountable the leaders, who got tickets for their "protégé for cash" or ignoring merit, winnability of genuine, hardworking, loyal and honest Congressmen.

"Harish Chowdhary and Ajay Maken have to give an explanation for the rout of Congress in Punjab. prior to polls, that is three months ago, Punjab was sure to win, but after the entry of these two in Punjab in ticket distribution, the party is ruined in the State. They pocketed notes, Opposition pocketed votes," he added.