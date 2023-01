Chandigarh: Lok Sabha MP Jaladhar Santosh Singh Chaudhary died of a heart attack Saturday morning, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said. The Congress MP was participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab this morning when he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara. He was declared dead soon after.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed after a one-day break from Ladhowal Toll Plaza in Ludhiana on Saturday morning. The Punjab leg of the foot march had begun on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib. The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

