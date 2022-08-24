Chandigarh: Congress leader Jayveer Shergill Wednesday resigned from the post of National Spokesperson of the Congress Party claiming that the vision of the decision-makers was no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth.

Jayveer sent his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi. "The primary reason being that the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India," Shergill said in his letter.

"Furthermore, it pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for the interest of the public and the country. Rather it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sychophancy and consistently ignoring on ground reality. This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with," he added.

Shergill is a lawyer by profession and was one of the prominent ones among young Congress leaders. He hails from Punjab.