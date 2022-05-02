New Delhi: AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary has forwarded a complaint against former state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to party chief Sonia Gandhi, said sources on Monday. In his letter dated April 23, based on communication sent to Chaudhry by the new state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Chaudhry alleged that Sidhu had been making statements against the party government earlier despite warnings and levelled corruption charges against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Such remarks before and during the crucial polls dented the party’s chances severely, the complaint said.

Chaudhary further said that during the recent taking charge ceremony of the new team, Sidhu just came, wished Raja Warring and left the place in a hurry while party leaders were present at the venue in large numbers to present a picture of unity. In his letter to Sonia Gandhi, Chaudhary has also mentioned the recent tweets from Sidhu in which the former state unit chief has praised poll manager Prashant Kishor.

Kishor recently parted ways with Congress after his plan to revive the grand old party was reviewed by a group of senior leaders. Sidhu met Kishor in Delhi hours after the poll manager declined Sonia Gandhi’s offer to become part of an empowered action group for the 2024 national elections. “Old wine, old friends,” Sidhu tweeted. On Monday, Sidhu congratulated Kishor, who announced his plans to start grassroots level politics through his new outfit Jan Suraj Abhiyan, whose plans will be unveiled on May 5 in Patna, Bihar.

In the light of such acts and comments from Sidhu, the AICC in-charge has suggested that the former Punjab chief be asked to explain his conduct and suitable action may be taken against him. Interestingly, it was Kishor who had brought Sidhu to the Congress from BJP ahead of the 2017 assembly polls. Sidhu had won the polls from Amritsar East constituency and had become a minister in the Amarinder Singh cabinet. Sidhu had wanted to be deputy chief minister but Amarinder had said no to the proposal.

Later, the two developed serious differences following which Sidhu left the government. In 2021, he led a rebellion against Amarinder Singh and was made state unit chief by the high command, replacing Sunil Jakhar. But Sidhu kept targeting the chief minister who was later removed and replaced with Dalit Sikh Charanjit Singh Channi. Even this could not stop Sidhu and Channi from speaking against each other in public.

As a result, Congress lost the polls. In a post-poll review, Sonia asked Sidhu to resign. The Congress disciplinary committee headed by AK Antony will now look at the complaint against Sidhu. A similar complaint against Jakhar was recently heard by the panel. However, Sonia Gandhi waived off the recommended two years suspension while removing Jakhar from all party posts.

